For all the anticipation about tax cuts and briefings on a possible inheritance tax scrappage, it looks like none of that’s coming anytime soon. Guido hears the Autumn Statement will be free of major retail measures on tax thanks to, as Hunt keeps reminding everyone, a distinct lack of “fiscal headroom“. Too bad that headroom keeps increasing…

Calls for tax cuts from businesses have been fended off by endless think tank warnings about their imaginary dire consequences. It looks like Hunt’s team have been spooked enough to listen. It is also rumoured that any major fiscal measures altogether are getting pushed back to the Spring Budget when Hunt’s hoping to unveil his “retail offer” for the election. Backbenchers are already restless, this won’t help…