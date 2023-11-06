Fresh calls for the Chancellor to cut taxes in his upcoming Autumn statement have resurfaced, as according to Resolution Foundation’s analysis of new economic data, Hunt’s so-called “fiscal headroom” is twice as much as it was back in Spring. The amount of money the Treasury can spend whilst hitting the target of getting debt falling within five years was expected to be £6.5 billion. However, the new figure is estimated to be £13 billion. This means Hunt has more taxpayer money to spend on a levy cut between now and the next general election…

Tory MP David Jones called upon the Chancellor to take advantage of the new figures, saying: “The increasing headroom gives Jeremy Hunt the opportunity to realise his ambition to be a tax-cutting chancellor.” Now the Tories have a chance to actually stick to Conservative policies…