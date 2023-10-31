Susan Hall has blasted the Sadiq Khan on his ULEZ scheme pocketing around £715,000 a day from motorists. A report by Transport for London revealed around 57,200 drivers cough up the £12.50 charge a day, resulting in the expansion cashing in £52 million already. Last year, ULEZ drove up £224 million in tax revenue, and that was before the expansion…

Susan Hall tells Guido:

“It speaks volumes that Sadiq Khan is unwilling to provide any evidence that the air quality has improved until after the Mayoral election. His ULEZ expansion is nothing but a tax grab, taking over £52 million already from those who cannot afford to upgrade their vehicles. As Mayor, I will stop the ULEZ expansion on day one.”

The Uxbridge by-election proved putting the brakes on ULEZ might be a vote winner. Now it’s really hitting motorists in their wallets…