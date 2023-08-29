It is ULEZ expansion day. At midnight, London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone swelled all the way to the M25, meaning motorists with non-compliant cars as far out as Kent will now have to cough up £12.50 every time they switch on their engines. Despite a chorus of opposition, even from his own Labour colleagues, Sadiq Khan insists it is a moral decision that will save lives. This morning however, after that compulsory “reflection” enforced by Sir Keir, Khan finally admitted the ULEZ cost Labour the Uxbridge by-election last month – although “misinformation” was apparently a factor:

“…Londoners want to see cleaner air in our city… it was a difficult decision, I accept ULEZ was a factor in relation to Uxbridge and Ruislip, a lot of misinformation in relation to that seat, obviously I’m disappointed we didn’t make history and win that seat for the first time in my lifetime. But Londoners support our policies to clean up our air and city…”

Once again, misinformation and conspiracies explain away the ULEZ’s unpopularity. The fact the Labour candidate himself attacked it during the campaign probably didn’t help either. Meanwhile Transport Secretary Mark Harper has reaffirmed this morning that the government can’t do anything to stop Khan, as if they don’t command a huge Commons majority. Like they’re in opposition already…