Osborne: “Armageddon Is Coming for the Tory Party…” mdi-fullscreen

The Tory spin machine cranked into overdrive overnight once it was clear they were losing both by-elections. Yesterday the Tories’ memo to Greg Hands ‘leaked’ (briefed) to Sky News showed the direction of travel – blame the “enormous discontent” on Nadine Dorries and simply pray for a miracle next year. They’re saying much the same this morning

Generally pro-Sunak George Osborne summed up the reality for the Tories on his Political Currency podcast last night, just before polls closed:

“If [Labour] win Mid Bedfordshire, it’s really disastrous for the Conservatives. The Conservatives will think, well Tamworth was hard and the MP resigned under a cloud… if they’ve also lost Mid Bedfordshire, armageddon is coming for the Tory party…”

At the time of going to pixel, Rishi has yet to say a word…
mdi-tag-outline By-Elections
mdi-account-multiple-outline George Osborne Rishi Sunak
mdi-timer October 20 2023 @ 11:44 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments