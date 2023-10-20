The Tory spin machine cranked into overdrive overnight once it was clear they were losing both by-elections. Yesterday the Tories’ memo to Greg Hands ‘leaked’ (briefed) to Sky News showed the direction of travel – blame the “enormous discontent” on Nadine Dorries and simply pray for a miracle next year. They’re saying much the same this morning…

Generally pro-Sunak George Osborne summed up the reality for the Tories on his Political Currency podcast last night, just before polls closed:

“If [Labour] win Mid Bedfordshire, it’s really disastrous for the Conservatives. The Conservatives will think, well Tamworth was hard and the MP resigned under a cloud… if they’ve also lost Mid Bedfordshire, armageddon is coming for the Tory party…”

At the time of going to pixel, Rishi has yet to say a word…