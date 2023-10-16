After Guido this morning exclusively revealed the vociferously anti-Israel views of their Director of Online Safety Supervision, Fadzai Madzingira, Ofcom has suspended her.

Ofcom has just told Guido: “Having reviewed these comments we’ve suspended this colleague, pending further investigation.”

Ofcom’s own code of practice says about public statements states

“… comments which might be though to have an adverse impact on Ofcom‘s reputation (noting that all comments or posts on social media should be considered to be in the public domain), and comments on Ofcom policy, should be avoided. So, should expressions of opinion on matters of political or public controversy which could be thought to compromise the Board’s reputation for impartiality on editorial or other decisions in the broadcasting sphere, or its objectivity in economic regulatory decision-making.”

It is obvious that an impartiality regulator can’t have staff publicly taking extreme positions on politically controversial subjects…

UPDATE: Bill Cash has raised the issue with Sunak in Parliament.