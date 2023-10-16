Ofcom’s Director of Online Safety Supervision has been posting anti-Israel content on her private Instagram this week. Fadzai Madzingira, who was hired by Ofcom in May, describes herself as “a Zimbabwean, a Black Feminist, a student of decolonization” and was previously Director of Ethical and Humane Use of Technology at Salesforce. BLM posts liked by Madzingira argue that the government’s support for Israel is a “vile colonial alliance” and that navy ships in the Middle East are participating in “ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians“.

Guido is surprised Ofcom, responsible for broadcast impartiality, doesn’t check for extreme views like these before taking on new hires…

Madzingira is responsible for working “closely with tech platforms to make sure they follow new Government online safety rules“. Thank the Online Safety Bill for putting the internet in her hands…