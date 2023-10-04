Following Suella Braverman’s conference speech where she warned of a “hurricane” of migration, bookies’ favourite Kemi Badenoch fired back last night at a conference event hosted by The Spectator:

“We live in a multiracial society…But we have to be very careful about how we explain and express immigration policies, so that people aren’t getting echoes of things that were less palatable.”

Kemi isn’t the first senior Tory to distance themselves from Braverman’s words. Ideal for Suella, who will not mind a difference of emphasis emerging on the matter…