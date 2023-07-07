The latest Civil Service office occupancy data shows around 40% of all public sector staff across Whitehall are still working from home – nearly two years after Covid restrictions legally ended. This is despite clear data showing remote workers are significantly less productive. According to the Office for National Statistics, around 8.5% less productive to be precise…

New data from Stanford University’s Institute for Economic Policy and Research is even more damning: fully remote work is 10% to 20% less productive than in-person working. Not that any of this will deter Civil Servants from picketing from home, or, when they do bother coming in to the office, using chatbots to write policy, scheduling Q&As with witches, spending 5 weeks working out how to quit Stonewall, or attending compulsory “Let’s Talk about Allyship” Sessions. A reminder that Civil Servants have held three strikes so far this year already…