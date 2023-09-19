Disgraced local politician Ken Livingstone and ex-councillor Pam Bromley have withdrawn their High Court challenge to the EHRC’s landmark 2020 Labour antisemitism report. The doors of the last chance saloon have firmly closed for Livingstone…
It is worth remembering some of its findings, such as:
Communist crackpot and former Labour MP Chris Williamson helped set up a “left fighting fund” to challenge the technical procedures of the EHRC and therefore undermine it. After the Campaign Against Antisemitism intervened in the High Court with the support of the ECHR that claim has been withdrawn. Everyone paid their own legal costs. Which crank will they fund now?
No amendments will be made to the report of course. The CAA had intervener status in the case and celebrates that the “EHRC report is now unimpeachable and every finding in it stands, final and binding, including those about Mr Livingstone’s and Ms Bromley’s conduct.” Damned.