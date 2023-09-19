Disgraced local politician Ken Livingstone and ex-councillor Pam Bromley have withdrawn their High Court challenge to the EHRC’s landmark 2020 Labour antisemitism report. The doors of the last chance saloon have firmly closed for Livingstone…

It is worth remembering some of its findings, such as:

The Labour Party, through its agents, committed harassment against its members in relation to Jewish ethnicity in the case of two individuals, Ken Livingstone and Pam Bromley. ”

” Labour “at best did not do enough to prevent anti-Semitism and, at worst, could be seen to accept it. “

“ The Leader of the Opposition’s Office interfered in the decision to investigate a second complaint against Ken Livingstone.

Communist crackpot and former Labour MP Chris Williamson helped set up a “left fighting fund” to challenge the technical procedures of the EHRC and therefore undermine it. After the Campaign Against Antisemitism intervened in the High Court with the support of the ECHR that claim has been withdrawn. Everyone paid their own legal costs. Which crank will they fund now?

No amendments will be made to the report of course. The CAA had intervener status in the case and celebrates that the “EHRC report is now unimpeachable and every finding in it stands, final and binding, including those about Mr Livingstone’s and Ms Bromley’s conduct.” Damned.