EHRC Serves Labour an “Unlawful Act Notice After an Investigation… Found it Responsible for Unlawful Acts of Harassment and Discrimination”

The Equalities and Human Rights Commission has found Labour responsible for anti-Semitic discrimination and say they broke equality laws. Stay tuned…

Key findings as Guido combs through the report:

The Labour Party, through its agents, committed harassment against its members in relation to Jewish ethnicity in the case of two individuals, Ken Livingstone and Pam Bromley.

The EHRC found evidence of political interference in the complaints process, with 23 instances of inappropriate involvement by the Leader of the Opposition’s Office

Read the report in full here: