Today marked the day when the Sadiq’s toxic ULEZ expansion finally got the green light, and although Labour’s London Mayor enjoyed his victory lap on the morning media round, his party leader was nowhere to be seen. Unsurprisingly, CCHQ has been more than happy to lead the manhunt…

After the success of their anti-ULEZ Uxbridge campaigning, the Conservatives have deployed targeted advertising looking for the missing Labour leader. The party paid for missing person-style facebook ads attacking his position and asking why Starmer “won’t speak up” against “his friend” Sadiq Khan and the ULEZ expansion. Thankfully, the Tories included a useful description to help identify the missing man. His “Distinguishing feature: Flip Flops”.