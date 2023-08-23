A new poll from Survation shows Labour and the SNP are virtually neck-and-neck in Scotland, with top psephologist Sir John Curtice now claiming every Scottish constituency will be a marginal seat at the next General Election. A YouGov poll last week had the two parties within four points of each other…

Now Survation says this:

SNP – 37%

Scottish Labour – 35%

Conservatives – 17%

LibDems – 6%

Just a two-point gap at the top…

Curtice says, according to current constituency boundaries, that would give the SNP and Labour 24 seats each:

“There’s certainly is all to play for so far as the representation of Scotland at Westminster at the next general election with potentially important implications for the overall outcome of the next UK General Election… “Pretty much every seat in Scotland will be a marginal seat, and therefore a relatively small increase in the SNP lead, and all of a sudden those high expectations for Labour would not look quite so realistic. But equally, if the Labour Party could actually overtake the SNP in voting intentions in Scotland, something they’ve not yet managed to do according to any poll, then they could indeed, quite clearly be the dominant party so far as Scotland’s representation at Westminster is concerned.”

Music to Starmer’s ears. He better start learning the names of Anas Sarwar’s colleagues…