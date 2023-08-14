Lefty lawyer Jacqueline McKenzie, who co-conspirators may remember as Sky’s “expert human rights solicitor“, has been out on the airwaves to call out the Tories for compiling a briefing document on her lefty record and Labour links. On LBC yesterday morning, Jacqui attacked the “dossier”, calling it a “shoddy hit job”. After being asked to clarify her own connections to each major party, she said:

“The only thing I’ve ever done for Labour is this one thing where I was invited as a volunteer to be on a working group… They [the Tories] know nothing about my politics”

Unfortunately for Jacqui, this doesn’t seem to be the case…

In addition to Guido’s prior coverage – which pointed out her work stopping deportations and as a Labour adviser – Jacqui is a proud party member. She’s spoken at Party conference and local Labour CLP events and has even attended Labour fundraisers. Jacqui has also even spoken of her admiration for one Chris Williamson – who was kicked out of the party for being beyond the pale.

Tells you all you need to know about her politics.