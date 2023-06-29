Sky’s “Human Rights Lawyer” is Labour Race Adviser

As the Court of Appeal ruled that the Rwanda plan is unlawful, Kay Burley brought on an “expert human rights solicitor”, Jacqueline McKenzie to discuss the potential outcomes of the ruling. Jacqueline made it clear that she did not think that the government was doing enough to cater for the international migration crisis, and reaffirmed that nobody was “likely to be sent to Rwanda very soon”. Smiling as she said it…

What Sky News failed to mention was that she was not only a partner at Leigh Day, but was in fact a member of and adviser to the Labour Party’s Race Equalities Task Force. Alongside this, she has also led the fight against the Rwanda deportation flights, and represented some slightly questionable clients including a Jamaican national that served 8 years for kidnapping. Guido’s not questioning her legal expertise, it would have been more honest of Sky News with the viewers to have mentioned this slight conflict before they brought her on…

Of course McKenzie is perfectly entitled to hold these views, and Sky News entitled to broadcast them. Broadcasters need to fully inform their viewers if their “experts” have an axe to grind…

UPDATE: Fuming Tories say of this “Utterly shameless bias from Sky News -no wonder their viewing figures are through the floor.”