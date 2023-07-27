Last night’s BARB viewing figures for GB News and TalkTV are listed below. Clearly, GB News is still miles ahead, with all its prime time stars thrashing the competition over in the Baby Shard. Farage’s anti-woke banking crusade pulled in nearly 200,000 viewers at its peak. No wonder GB News told Murdoch they’re not for sale…

Peak audience:

GB News

Dewbs & Co 94,900

Nigel Farage 197,600

Jacob Rees-Mogg 111,300

Dan Wootton 125,900 TalkTV

Vanessa Feltz 14,900

Jeremy Kyle 10,600

Piers Morgan 42,900

The Talk 43,700

First Edition 9,900

Jacob Rees-Mogg is now regularly pulling in two to three times as many viewers as Piers Morgan, with the latter settling at around 40,000 viewers every night. First Edition, the show which was supposed to be fronted by Tom Newton Dunn, is now touching the 10,000 viewer milestone since he went on his long, long holiday…