Guido has confirmed the truth of a rumour going around News UK that the firm has sought to buy GB News, which is smashing the media corporation’s TalkTV in the news channel ratings battle. Last night Nigel Farage had 150 times the audience of Jeremy Kyle, and Jacob Rees Mogg now regularly wins double or triple the audience of has-been Piers Morgan. Sky News is revamping their line-up too, as it also regularly loses the ratings battle to GB News.

A GB News executive has confirmed to Guido that News UK has twice tried to convince GB News to sell and merge the channels. The owners of GB News have made it clear the channel is not for sale. There is a precedent for Murdoch buying a rival channel, merging it and making it a great success. When Sky first launched it had a rival in the Daily Mail Group-owned British Satellite Broadcasting and their famous “Squarial“. The competition was hurting both channels financially, and eventually Murdoch bought the rival out and merged them to form British Sky Broadcasting and go on to great success. It seems that Rupert will be denied the chance to repeat the trick…