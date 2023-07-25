Defra has confirmed the new law forcing companies to pay to recycle their own packaging – the extended producer responsibility fees – will be delayed a year until October 2025. In an announcement that appears to have been prematurely released on the gov.uk website, the Department confirmed they’re kicking the can down the road. An email confirming the move was sent out earlier today, only for another email to follow shortly after claiming the “page was removed from GOV.​UK because it was published in error“. It is nonetheless still online at the time of going to pixel. Food bills could shoot up by another £60 if the costs were passed on to shoppers, so most people won’t be too upset…