NHS waiting lists have reached a record high of 7,470,000 – just as junior doctors begin the longest strike in NHS history. This is up from the previous record of 7,420,000. That record was set last month.

As we pass the halfway point for the year, small boats crossings are also reaching record levels, as growth declines and inflation remains sticky. Rishi will no doubt claim his failure to even begin making progress on his fourth pledge, to cut waiting lists, is down to the Covid backlog. Despite the fact the pandemic ended nearly two years ago and the numbers are still climbing…
