The number of migrants detected in the channel reached their 2023 record on Friday. 686 migrants attempted the crossing on July 7th, more than on any other day this year, as another 654 were detected over the weekend. Despite the fact zero crossings were detected in the first six days of the month, if they continue at the rate of July so far, it would beat the previous monthly record in 2023. That record was set in June…

Guido is old enough to remember when Rishi pledged to “keep his promise” and “stop the boats”:

The boats are accelerating, not stopping. No wonder he’s rowing back…