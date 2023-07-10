Guido hears work on GB News‘ swanky new Westminster studio is pressing ahead, with select programming set to air from the QEII centre next month. The sets are being built in stages, so the whole thing won’t be ready to go right away. They are actually building three distinct studios: one will be for quick, down-the-line interviews, another will be a heavily-branded GB News set, and a third will be a more “generic” area. The down-the-line set will be finished first.

New hire Erron Gordon, formerly of Rupert Murdoch’s parish, will be in charge of the studio’s identity and branding. He’ll also be refreshing the existing Paddington set, with new graphics and music introduced incrementally over the coming months. Just in time for the arrival of their new Political Editor. Chopper must be measuring up his desk already…