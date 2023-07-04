Guido hears GB News has signed up Erron Gordon, TalkTV’s former Executive Creative Director and Series Director of Piers Morgan Unwatched. He has switched sides to rejoin another TalkTV alumnus Ben Briscoe, who also used to work for Piers as his Series Editor when the channel launched last year. Both have now defected from the Baby Shard to GB News in Paddington…

Guido hears Piers blew a gasket when he heard Gordon had been negotiating with GB News last week. Apparently he noticed his longtime ally hobnobbing with GB News Chief Angelos Frangopoulos at the TRIC awards on Wednesday, and immediately grew suspicious. Gordon left TalkTV on Friday (along with a generous sign-off tweet)… and instantly joined the competition. Piers said nothing of his colleague’s departure, despite having worked with Gordon for years, including at Good Morning Britain. In an act of pure spite, he even unfollowed Gordon on Twitter…

Piers has now lost a series editor, a series director and a studio. Meanwhile thriving GB News was ahead of Sky News for the average viewership across four days last week…