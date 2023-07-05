Bob Stewart will again appear in Westminster Magistrates Court (WMC) on July 19th to face two charges related to using “threatening or abusive words”. Although reports suggested Bob’s day in court was due to be today, he initially appeared in WMC on 30th of June before proceedings were adjourned. He faces one charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, which was racially aggravated and one of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Both are in relation to an incident outside the Embassy of Bahrain. It’s not been a good few weeks for Colonel Bob, who’s also under fire from the Standards Commissioner…