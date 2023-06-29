Conservative MP Bob Stewart is facing an investigation for his registration of interests. He is being probed under paragraph 13 under category 1 of the guide to the conduct rules, which states:

“Members shall fulfil conscientiously the requirements of the House in respect of the registration of interests in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests. They shall always be open and frank in drawing attention to any relevant interest in any proceeding of the House or its Committees, and in any communications with Ministers, Members, public officials or public office holders.”

Standards Commissioner Daniel Greenberg isn’t the only enemy combatant turning fire on Colonel Bob. He’s also in court next week for using “abusive words”…