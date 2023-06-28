Tom Newton Dunn was last seen on TalkTV twenty days ago, on June 8th. He signed off that show by thanking his handful of viewers for watching, and promising “we’ll be back at the same time on Monday”. He wasn’t back on Monday though, since then a handful of guest hosts have anchored First Edition – Newton Dunn has disappeared.

Guido first reported the rumours within News UK that he’d been “suspended” for two weeks after 14 complaints of “inappropriate behaviour“, with News UK corporate affairs getting in touch to insist Tom “is currently on leave.” 14 days from June 8th was last Thursday. He has been gone for nearly three weeks, and didn’t even appear at the News UK summer party hosted by Rupert Murdoch. Has anyone seen him?