Over at the Baby Shard the buzz is that Tom Newton Dunn has been suspended and will apparently be on the naughty step for 2 weeks. Word is that after some 14 complaints, action had to be taken to rein him in. Despite his show’s abysmal ratings he enjoys protected status, although it has been made clear that there are limits. “Inappropriate behaviour”, with complaints coming from everyone ranging from junior staff to executives, has led to him being given a time-out and instructions to mend his ways. Yesterday his executive producer left…

UPDATE: News UK corporate affairs get in touch to insist Tom “is currently on leave.”