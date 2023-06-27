Sir Chris Bryant has sadly missed out on the Rectorship of Exeter College, Oxford. As Guido reported last month, Bryant was on the final shortlist of candidates for the £105,000-a-year role, and was hoping to take up the post after stepping down from Parliament next year. Instead, one of the other three candidates, Major General Dr Andrew Roe CB, has been selected. Roe is Chief Executive of the UK Defence Academy. Guido hears Bryant was seen as “too controversial” a figure, so the Governing Body voted for Roe instead. There are plenty of other Oxford rejects walking around SW1, Chris…