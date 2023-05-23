Yesterday a learned co-conspirator got in touch with a tip-off about Chris Bryant. According to Guido’s scholarly source, the Labour MP is on the final shortlist of candidates to become the new Rector of Exeter College at Oxford University, and apparently interviewed all day Monday for the position. Bryant hasn’t announced any plans to stand down, so this would come as a surprise…

Guido decided to ask Chris how the weather was in Oxford yesterday. Bryant, never typically lost for words, clammed up and has since been dodging Guido’s calls. After agreeing to talk yesterday evening, he changed his mind. Today he was otherwise engaged in Windsor for his investiture as a knight bachelor of the realm. A bauble traditionally dangled at the end of one’s career…

Exeter College has confirmed the current Rector, Professor Sir Rick Trainor, is standing down and his replacement will take up post in September 2024. They told Guido they are interviewing candidates this week, though they wouldn’t comment on whether Sir Chris is of interest. September 2024 would be an ideal jumping off point for an MP who doesn’t fancy another gruelling election campaign…

Chris and Guido have been sparring partners for two decades. We were once even neighbours. He had a cancer scare recently, and no one would blame him if he has decided that next year, at the age of 62, there might be more to life than politics. If it is true that he is standing down, we wish Sir Chris well…