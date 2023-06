Guido hears Sebastian Payne failed to make the cut for the final shortlist for the Tory candidacy up in Selby and Ainsty. The interviews were held last night and Seb was eliminated before the last three. Given it’s a heavily pro-Brexit seat up in the red wall, it was probably an uphill battle for Payne anyway. The final shortlist is Andrew Lee, Michael Naughton and Zak Khan. Onwards for Seb…