Today’s Commons Business Questions saw a rare break from Mordaunt’s routine SNP maulings for a welcome expression of cross-party unity. Labour’s Commons Leader, Thangam Debbonaire was full of praise for Penny in her coronation role:

“The leader did previously describe her resting face as that of a bulldog chewing a wasp. But can I reassure her royal meme-ness that she looked nothing of the sort at the Coronation. She was a symbol of solemnity. The first woman to have ever presented the jewelled sword of offering to a British monarch… She diligently carried out her duty with grace and poise.”

Thangam finished her contribution with a jab about the Conservative Party’s local election losses. Normal service resumed.