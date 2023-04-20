WATCH: Mordaunt Mauls SNP for Fourth Time

By Guido’s count, this is now the fourth time Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt has taken aim at the SNP from the despatch box. Today, Penny focussed on over the never-ending farce that is the police’s finance investigation, and the odds of the SNP’s Westminster group losing the short money used to pay staff:

“…On the upside though, I guess it will be easier for them to have a whip round amongst their membership, as that number is dwindling to the point where most of them could fit into, well, a luxury camper van.”

Just as entertaining as the first time…