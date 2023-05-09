Farage stans descended on the TRIC Awards website in their droves yesterday, causing the web page to crash as they attempted to nominate Nigel for the Presenter of the Year Award.

Responding to reports that the site buckled under the weight of ‘Farage at Large’ love, the gin tycoon and former UKIP leader said: ‘So many people are trying to vote that the TRIC Awards website has crashed. Do keep trying the link, or come back to vote later!’

Once the site had been rebooted, users reported that the anti-robot voter ID software known as Captcha had stopped working, prompting howls of foul play. GB News reported that a source close to Farage was concerned that this could be ‘another stolen election’.

Fear not though, for voting is back online and open until Friday so there is hope yet that Farage might secure the gong. Farage would join the ranks of such esteemed company as former winners Holly Willoughby, Piers Morgan, Ant & Dec, Alan Carr, Danny Dyer, Ruth Jones and Michael McIntyre!