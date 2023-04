Nigel Farage popped in last week to the Guido Speakeasy to show us how to mix a sublime G&T. Nige’ mixed a few and told the tale of how he came to be in the gin business offering red, white and blue gin. We then went for a PFL. Somehow Guido has ended up – not for the first time – giving him free publicity. Happy Birthday Nigel!

