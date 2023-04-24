Starmer Says Abbott’s Comments “Were Antisemitic”

After three attempts from GB News‘ Darren McCaffrey, Keir Starmer has finally called Diane Abbott’s comments yesterday antisemitic, adding he “utterly condemns” the former Shadow Home Secretary’s letter and took “swift” action to suspend her:

“In my view, what she said was to be condemned. It was antisemitic. It’s absolutely right that we acted as swiftly… that’s the change that you see in the Labour Party.”

Asked whether Abbott will stand as a Labour Party candidate at the next election, however, Sir Keir demurred and insisted it was “right” that Labour’s supposed investigation took place. He’s already called her antisemitic without the need for yet another endless probe, so it’s not entirely clear why that’s necessary…