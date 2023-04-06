Jonathan Djanogly’s reselection battle is underway in Huntingdon – a rare seat safe for Tories on current polls – as ballots were sent out today. Members will have two weeks to vote until the result is announced on April 20th. After losing the vote for automatic reselection, Djanogly does face some local opposition – local Tory and former Downing Street SpAd, Simon Burton, is seen as one alternative. Guido asked Simon if he intends to vote for Jonathan and then if he might later stand for selection. Simon declined to comment.

Jonathan’s previous reselections have been closely fought and with new boundaries less supportive of the MP, it’s set to be a tight contest. No doubt unrelated to a recent uptick in his social media presence…