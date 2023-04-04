Jonathan Djanogly was unsuccessful in securing automatic re-selection for his seat of Huntingdon – as reported by Michael Crick. Guido hears he lost the vote, held on Saturday, by a margin of 12-9. Huntingdon has been affected by boundary changes, and there is a perception that new intake areas may have influenced opinion against the MP. Djanogly’s office insist the MP will appeal the decision to the membership – adding that after 22 years serving the constituency, he had no alternative other than to keep fighting. The membership contest is by no means a forgone conclusion though even on current polls, the seat is winnable. No wonder Jonathan is so keen to keep it…