WATCH: Boris Jokes About Met’s “Bizarre” Partygate Fines

As Chopper first reported yesterday, Boris was in Lagos over the weekend to speak at the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation Lecture, offering the vintage gag-filled routine on culture, leadership, and – what else – Partygate. Guido’s found the footage…

Of the Metropolitan Police, Boris said the Force is “so impartial that they once arrested Prince Andrew himself”:

“I thought this was quite funny until a couple of years ago the Met actually fined me in circumstances that I almost find too painful to describe, simply for standing at my desk in the Cabinet Room and eating lunch.”

The usual crowdpleaser. Liz Truss has a lot to live up to when she jets over to DC in April…