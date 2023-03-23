Having just been cleared by ACoBa to join the lucrative post-Prime Ministerial speaker circuit, Liz Truss has signed with the Chartwell Speakers agency and immediately booked a big gig: she’ll be delivering the 2023 Margaret Thatcher Freedom Lecture for the the Heritage Foundation on April 12. Obviously…

Co-conspirators can sign up virtually here. A spokesperson for Truss tells Guido she’ll be flying to Washington DC to deliver the speech in person. As for what to expect, the Heritage Foundation promises all the greatest hits:

“Reducing the size of the state and rejecting leftist orthodoxy are also crucial to delivering the prosperity that will ensure the forces of freedom can prevail against authoritarian regimes. These are the themes that former British Prime Minister Liz Truss will take up as she delivers the 2023 Margaret Thatcher Freedom Lecture.

Her Chartwell profile lists her as a “champion of economic growth across the Free World” and a “Leading Global Conservative Politician”. Her demo reel gives prospective clients an idea of what to expect; one of the top videos is her post-resignation “I didn’t get everything right” interview with the Spectator…