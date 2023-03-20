Just over a week has passed since Suzy Eddie Izzard announced her new name and already the transphobic trolls are piling on, with the comedian suffering deadnaming on Twitter. The culprit really should know better…

In the announcement of the comedian’s new position as an honorary patron, LGBT Labour used Suzy Eddie’s old name – something trans activists often decry as harmful. They also described Suzy Eddie as an “actor” – when before they’ve used “actress” for female-identifying actors. Guido can forgive this minor transgression, it’s not easy to keep up with the iterations of gender-fluid Suzy “I’m Eddie’s” identity.