Gender-fluid Eddie Izzard has announced she/he has a new feminine name, and from now on is going by “Suzy Eddie”. Appearing on Matt Forde’s Political Party podcast last night, the comedian-turned-wannabe politician revealed:

“I prefer to see she/her, I don’t mind he/him … I’m Eddie. There’s another name I’m going to add in as well, which is Suzy, which I wanted to be since I was 10. I’m going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard.”

Suzy Eddie also vowed to continue hunting for a seat “until I get in”, and even scoffed at the idea of being a mere backbencher, adding “do I have to be backbench?”. No, although it helps to at least get selected first…