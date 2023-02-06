Legionella bacteria has been detected in the sprinkler system recently installed in Parliament. According to Politico’s Esther Webber, the potentially deadly bacteria was discovered in the basement this week, just months after the same germ forced the closure of the showers in PCH as a “precautionary measure”. Now it’s back, thanks to a £140 million sprinkler network which was only installed because decisions on a major restoration of the Palace keep being delayed…

A spokesperson for the Commons said:

“We are working with contractors to drain and sterilize the system before it is fully recommissioned. Fire safety is a top priority for parliament and we are in close consultation with the London Fire Brigade.”

They insist the basement is still safe to work, despite the bugs. If any staffers experience high temperature, feverishness and chills, or pneumonia, that might be the Legionnaires’ disease kicking in. Pop outside and get some fresh air. Just avoid the the rats.