Sky News’ Tory-Bashing Teacher is Former Labour Candidate

Last night Sky News held a teachers’ strike Q&A with a “handpicked panel of experts” to discuss what the latest strike action means for teachers, staff, and students. One of these experts was primary school headteacher John Hayes, whose “expertise” was again reaffirmed at the end of the programme, just for good measure. John didn’t have much good to say about the government over the hour he was on-screen…

“…I would argue that the current government is the biggest disaster for children’s education right now. We have been campaigning on this well before the pandemic. We shouldn’t be in this place. State education is right on the edge, and it’s that way because of the current government and the decisions they have taken.”

Of course, what Sky forgot to mention in their glowing introduction is John also spends his time as the Chair of Hitchin Labour Party Branch… and even stood to be Hitchin and Harpenden’s Labour candidate in the 2017 election. Important context, Guido would have thought. Somehow it slipped the producers’ minds…