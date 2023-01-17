Piers Morgan’s TalkTV Series Editor Ben Briscoe is leaving the channel and heading to Paddington, joining GB News as its new Series Executive Producer. In a new email to staff this morning, GB News Chief Angelos Frangopoulos announced:

“”We’ve made some key hires. I’m thrilled that Ben Briscoe is joining us as Series Executive Producer. Ben was in a leadership role at News UK as Piers Morgan’s Series Editor, and previously in a senior editorial role at Good Morning Britain. Meanwhile Helen Warner has left and does so with our best wishes.”

First Piers loses his studio, now he’s lost his series editor. Congratulations Ben…

Read the announcement in full below:

Dear All,

As our chairman Alan McCormick promised only 10 days ago, GB News continues moving at pace so here’s a quick update on this month’s developments so far.

First, I’d like to thank and congratulate everyone involved with our latest launch. In just two weeks,

Camilla Tominey and the team have made an impact that, together with Michael Portillo, is transforming our Sunday political programming into a serious contender.

As you know, the seeds for this turnaround were sown more than six months ago so it’s enormously rewarding to see everyone’s hard work starting to pay dividends.

We’ve made some key hires. I’m thrilled that Ben Briscoe is joining us as Series Executive Producer. Ben was in a leadership role at News UK as Piers Morgan’s Series Editor, and previously in a senior editorial role at Good Morning Britain. Meanwhile Helen Warner has left and does so with our best

wishes.

I’m equally delighted that Sarah-Jane Thompson is coming on board as Director of Marketing and Community. Sarah-Jane joins from Bauer, where she was Creative Strategy Director.

In coming weeks we’ll share bold targets as we position GB News for significant growth. The executive team got together this weekend for some truly inspiring strategy sessions, so stand by for ambitious

plans, and perhaps even more zeal than usual!

As we embark on this critical new phase, against a backdrop of unprecedented challenges for the industry overall, our primary focus is – and always will be – as a journalism business serving under-heard audiences across the UK.

Our commitment to news, and everything that makes it great, is a collective responsibility.

It’s why every single one of us will join Nick Pollard’s Ofcom refreshers, and why it will never be wrong for anyone in any role at GB News to call out an error or flag a potential improvement.

Our task this year, beyond great journalism and continued audience growth, is to become the sharpest business we can be. This will mean different things to each of you: some areas will see new workflows, or a wiser use of resources; others need more staff and investment.

One thing that will never change is our commitment to journalism which deeply connects with communities. At heart we are news business, albeit one that delivers with a freshness, warmth and authenticity rarely seen in this country.

We are the People’s Channel.

Angelos