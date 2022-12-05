Eight months and dozens of viewers later, TalkTV are making essential cutbacks to keep the show on the road. The channel has announced it’s moving Piers Morgan’s show into the baby-Shard, meaning Piers will no longer air from his fancy, bespoke studio in Ealing. He’ll have to put up with being in the same building as everyone else…

Head of TV at News UK Broadcasting Richard Wallace announced the move in an email earlier today:

“Having the whole of TalkTV in one place was always the long-term plan as it means we can reap all the creative benefits that come from having our teams together… Moving into the News Building is also more cost efficient as after fit-out costs, ongoing operating costs are far lower than in an external studio. We are always cost conscious but never more so than in the current economic environment with cost inflation and economic uncertainty.”

Piers likes to boast that while his BARB figures are, well, not fantastic, his online clips rack up millions of hits. Shame that doesn’t pay the bills…

Hat-tip: Press Gazette