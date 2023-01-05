In a potential hint at Mark Drakeford’s personal politics, a successful FoI has revealed that the Senedd Commission has spent over £12,000 on 82 flags for use on the Senedd flagpoles and in the speaker’s office, including North Korea, Belarus and nominally still communist Vietnam. Despite having the flag of the world’s most totalitarian communist state, the FoI bizarrely shows that the country’s free-market southern neighbour, South Korea, has no such honour.

In equally worrying vexillological news, the Senedd also holds two Basque regional flags, while not holding the national flag of Spain. Including the two Quebec flags, the Welsh parliament has twice as many flags for famously pro-independence regions than they have Union Jacks…