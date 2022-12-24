Annual Seven-Up
mdi-fullscreen
Over to coming days we’ll be publishing monthly round-ups of the mad year in politics that was. As we busy ourselves writing them take a look at our seven most-read articles of 2022.
- EXCLUSIVE: James O’Brien Launches Unprovoked Four-Letter Tirade in Soho Champagne Bar
- WATCH: Boris and Carrie Dance to Sweet Caroline
- EXCLUSIVE: Labour MP Claims Kwasi is “Superficially” Black
- Now Jess Phillips Faces Sleaze Investigation… on Two Counts
- Carole Cadwalladr Admits Minutes After Swearing To Her Witness Statement’s Truth, That It Is Inaccurate
- Nick Robinson Sneers at GB News Viewership
- Flashback: What They Said At the Time
Of course, this list is rather misleading. The actual top seven most-read articles of the year were all ‘who’s backing who’ lists and reshuffle announcements. Guido thought that might be rather dull to revisit and instead highlighted the stories that were most popular…