Over to coming days we’ll be publishing monthly round-ups of the mad year in politics that was. As we busy ourselves writing them take a look at our seven most-read articles of 2022.

Of course, this list is rather misleading. The actual top seven most-read articles of the year were all ‘who’s backing who’ lists and reshuffle announcements. Guido thought that might be rather dull to revisit and instead highlighted the stories that were most popular…