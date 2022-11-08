Today a Labour councillor for Scarbrough was arrested for a second time this year for participating in Just Stop Oil protests on the M25. The councillor may ring a bell with co-conspirators: Guido first pointed out the supposed party of law and order continued to promote police-cell-loving Theresa Norton on their leaflets.

According to a quick Google, Norton’s now been arrested four times – in February, September, October and now November. Given Sir Keir spoke strongly against the protest just 24 hours ago – telling protesters to go home – it should surely be time for him to put his money where his mouth is, and boot the eco-loon out of his party…

Not only did Theresa Norton travel down from Scarbrough for the protest, she actually missed yesterday’s council meeting to do so. There, she would have been doing what she’s paid to do – representing her constituents.

Labour has been making a lot out of Matt Hancock’s dereliction of duty by going on I’m A Celebrity. This may not on the same egregious level, but the principle is the same. On two counts, Starmer will have his authority flouted if he doesn’t finally act.