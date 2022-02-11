Labour Continues Promoting Jailed Eco-Loon Councillor

A week ago another coterie of Insulate Britain nutters were put away for defying a court ordered injunction to stay away from the M25. One of those jailed happened to be a Labour councillor all the way from Scarborough. How she travelled down to the M25 we can only guess…

As the local Tory association bemoaned, the length of Councillor Norton’s (63) sentence does not meet the 12-week threshold to disqualify her as a councillor, and there’s no sign of her standing down of her own free will.

Despite Sir Keir’s recent push to rebrand Labour as a party of law and order, it seems the local Labour branch isn’t disillusioned with their criminal comrade. This week Scarborough residents found party literature pushed through their letterboxes with Cllr Norton front and centre.

They boast the party’s “representing you in Scarborough”. Well, some are… others are doing so at her majesty’s pleasure.