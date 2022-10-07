Jolyon Loses Judicial Review Case Against Hancock on All Grounds

Just as everyone’s about to clock off for the weekend, Jolyon’s managed to lose in court again. This time it’s for the Good Law Project’s landmark case against Matt Hancock and the Department for Health and Social Care over its awarding of lateral flow test contracts to Abingdon Health – i.e. the case splashed all over the Good Law Project’s website as “a cover up”. A cover up so bad the judge has dismissed Jolyon’s claim on all grounds…

“Mr Justice Waksman has ruled in favour of the DHSC on all grounds, including lack of state aid to Abingdon Health and dismissed all claims brought by the GLP. The judgement confirms that contract award decisions by the DHSC for the development and manufacture of lateral flow test kits for COVID-19 antibodies by Abingdon Health were lawful and complied with the principles of public law. All grounds brought by the GLP in this case were dismissed.”

A spokesperson for Hancock tells Guido:

“We’re delighted the department has won yet another court case against Jolyon Maugham’s discredited GLP. The court has dismissed all four grounds brought by the GLP and in doing so highlighted the exceptional circumstances Ministers and Civils servants were working in. It’s high time the GLP stops wasting the court’s time and taxpayers’ money, on totally absurd claims.”

Maybe, eventually, Jolyon will get the message and stop wasting everyone’s time like this. Not today though.