Nish Kumar Apologises for Sharing False Brendan Clarke-Smith Claims

Brendan Clarke-Smith’s learned friends have been working overtime for the past few weeks. Ever since the Twitterati shared false claims about this now infamous photo – taken at a charity event ten years ago, not during the pandemic – Clarke-Smith’s lawyers have kept the postman busy with a raft of legal letters to lefty celebrities caught on the wrong side of the truth. Alastair Campbell and Sue Perkins have already issued their grovelling apologies… 

Luckily they’re in good company. Nish Kumar has now joined in with the grovelling, tweeting:

Kumar wasn’t alone – the “progressive citizen journalists” over at Yorkshire Bylines also put out a mea culpa last night:

“Please Retweet” – Guido’s happy to oblige…
