Nish Kumar Apologises for Sharing False Brendan Clarke-Smith Claims

Brendan Clarke-Smith’s learned friends have been working overtime for the past few weeks. Ever since the Twitterati shared false claims about this now infamous photo – taken at a charity event ten years ago, not during the pandemic – Clarke-Smith’s lawyers have kept the postman busy with a raft of legal letters to lefty celebrities caught on the wrong side of the truth. Alastair Campbell and Sue Perkins have already issued their grovelling apologies…

Luckily they’re in good company. Nish Kumar has now joined in with the grovelling, tweeting:

It has been drawn to my attention that a Tweet I recently retweeted about Brendan Clarke-Smith MP was incorrect. It was of an image of Mr Clarke-Smith taken in 2011 when he was raising funds for charity, but was described as mocking NHS staff during the pandemic.... (1/2) — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) July 26, 2022

Kumar wasn’t alone – the “progressive citizen journalists” over at Yorkshire Bylines also put out a mea culpa last night:

Important notice:



Solicitors acting on behalf of Brendan Clarke-Smith MP have requested that we publish the attached apology in full via this screenshot.



Please RT 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eFKFm46LTT — Yorkshire Bylines (@YorksBylines) July 26, 2022

“Please Retweet” – Guido’s happy to oblige…